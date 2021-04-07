Attorney general pays tribute to fallen Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Lowndes County Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Sheriff “Big John” Williams.
Marshall held a ceremony at the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville, located just across the street from the gas station where Williams was gunned down in November 2019.
The courthouse has since been renamed in the late sheriff’s honor.
Marshall said the beloved lawman was more than just a colleague, he was a friend.
“Even driving over here today was just memories of the loff of a friend,” the AG said, “and so as we come here again, it is important to honor that loss to the family most, but also this community lost somebody that was very beloved.”
A suspect, William Chase Johnson, 19, is accused of killing the sheriff as he was attempting to disperse a crowd gathered outside a Hayneville gas station on Nov. 23, 2019.
Johnson is being held on a capital murder charge while awaiting trial.
