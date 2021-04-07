Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo to be held at Garrett Coliseum

Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo to be held at Garrett Coliseum
The Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo is set to kick off this weekend. (Source: WBTV)
By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 3:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Call it another sign that Alabama is easing back into life before the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrett Coliseum is about to host an expo dedicated to hot tubs and swim spas.

The Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo is set to kick off this weekend.

Organizers say attendees will be able to look at a huge selection from major brands, including more than 40 hot tubs and swim spas that will be on display at discount prices.

The event will be held:

Friday: 2 – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission and parking to the expo are free. Organizers say that proper social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be practiced.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.