Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo to be held at Garrett Coliseum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Call it another sign that Alabama is easing back into life before the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrett Coliseum is about to host an expo dedicated to hot tubs and swim spas.
The Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout Expo is set to kick off this weekend.
Organizers say attendees will be able to look at a huge selection from major brands, including more than 40 hot tubs and swim spas that will be on display at discount prices.
The event will be held:
Friday: 2 – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Admission and parking to the expo are free. Organizers say that proper social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be practiced.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.