3 injured Tuesday in U.S. Highway 80 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a crash that caused major delays on U.S. Highway 80 Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trooper Jeremy Burkette says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and involved a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
Burkett says two people in the tractor-trailer and another person in the Volkswagen were taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.
The current conditions of those injured are not known.
A cause for the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.