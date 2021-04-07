3 injured Tuesday in U.S. Highway 80 crash

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Volkswagen Beetle caused delays on Highway 80 in Montgomery County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 12:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a crash that caused major delays on U.S. Highway 80 Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Trooper Jeremy Burkette says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and involved a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Burkett says two people in the tractor-trailer and another person in the Volkswagen were taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

The current conditions of those injured are not known.

A cause for the crash remains under investigation.

