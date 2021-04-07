Montgomery mayor addresses city’s mask mandate extension

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said it was in the best interest of the community to extend the city’s mask requirement.
“After convening with our COVID-19 task force, looking at the data and certainly understanding the science behind it, we thought it was in the best interest of the community for us to extend this for 30 days. And, what we saw was a spike in numbers here. We also heard from local doctors and medical professionals about the various COVID variants we have in the community, and they were somewhat concerned that if we try to force the issue to quickly, we might see another surge,” said Reed.
The Montgomery City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night that extends the mask requirement in the city after the state’s mandate ends Friday.
The ordinance requires face coverings to be worn in public places in Montgomery.
The ordinance extends the mask mandate for another 30 days. However, Reed said there’s always the possibility the ordinance will be extended.
“We will come back, and we’ll assess it in two weeks. And, then after the 30 days, we’ll be talking with our council where we stand at that point,” Reed added.
Reed said he thinks that the community will be in a much better position if successful vaccination clinics continue and getting information out to those who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state will transition from an amended “safer at home” order to a new “safer apart” order on Friday. Ivey, who was joined by State Health Officer Scott Harris, cited a steep decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as increasing vaccination rates for the decision to move the state to a new phase.
Ivey said while the state will no longer require mask use after April 9, people are still strongly urged to continue their use while in public or in close contact with others.
