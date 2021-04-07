Montgomery mayor addresses city’s mask mandate extension

“After convening with our COVID-19 task force, looking at the data and certainly understanding the science behind it, we thought it was in the best interest of the community for us to extend this for 30 days. And, what we saw was a spike in numbers here. We also heard from local doctors and medical professionals about the various COVID variants we have in the community, and they were somewhat concerned that if we try to force the issue to quickly, we might see another surge,” said Reed.