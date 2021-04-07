MPS hosting Summer Camp Resource Expo this Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will host its third annual Summer Camp Resource Expo on Saturday.
The free event will be from 10 a.m.-noon at Eastdale Mall.
The MPS Summer Camp Expo is for parents and the community to “shop” a variety of local camps and programs. This includes the school district’s Launch into Learning summer program.
Representatives will be available for information and program registration.
Participating organizations include MPS, Alabama State University’s Virtual Performing Arts Camps, YMCA, EdTech Academy, United Gymstars and Cheer Camp, and several others.
“As we all know, this academic year has presented many challenges we would not have ever imagined. Many of our students are looking forward to having a normal summer with friends and activities. We’re excited to host this informational fair to share with our community both the resources we’re offering as a system and those provided by other organizations,” stated MPS family and community engagement coordinator Ferlisa Dotson.
