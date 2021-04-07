One more dry day before plenty of rain and storms

Dry Wednesday, but rain and storms return soon

Plenty of rain, storms over the next 3 days with severe threat
By Josh Johnson and Tyler Sebree | April 7, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 6:20 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will increase a bit this afternoon due to a slight rise in humidity, but nothing more than partly cloudy skies is expected. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 80s.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm to 83 degrees today.
Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm to 83 degrees today. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pollen levels will continue to be as high as they possibly can go across all of Central Alabama as a result of another dry day. However, there is hope that pollen levels will fall just a touch once rain moves in on Thursday.

Speaking of that rain...it’s expected to move in from the west late tonight and push across the area through the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday. There will be some thunderstorms embedded within this round of rain, and we can’t totally rule out a strong to marginally severe storm.

Multiple chances for showers and storms exist over the next 72 hours.
Multiple chances for showers and storms exist over the next 72 hours. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

That severe threat is very low, but if we get one it could bring strong wind gusts and hail.

Once the rain ends around or just after lunchtime, skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy and temps will quickly warm into the 80s.

There is a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms Thursday thru Saturday.
There is a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms Thursday thru Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Another period of elevated shower and thunderstorm chances is in the forecast late Thursday night through all of Friday and Friday night. It won’t rain that entire time, but there’s a good probability we see scattered to widespread rain and storms.

Similar to Thursday, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with this rain and storm activity either. With highs in the low 80s, adequate moisture and sufficient energy in place we can’t completely rule out one or two stronger storms capable of higher wind gusts and hail.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected all day Friday into Friday night.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected all day Friday into Friday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The third and final wave of rain and storms will swing through Saturday morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front. It’s virtually a guarantee that we will all get a good deal of rain with this round. It’s also looking like there could be a slightly higher risk of strong to severe wind gusts and hail with Saturday’s thunderstorms. Stay tuned!

Aside from the severe weather threat, there is also the question of flooding. It doesn’t look like it will be a big issue for us since the rain will come over a 60-hour span, but some instances of flooding and flash flooding are possible where the heavier rain winds up falling -- especially Saturday.

Widespread rain and storms are likely Saturday morning and afternoon.
Widespread rain and storms are likely Saturday morning and afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be cooler in the 70s on Saturday with the high rain chance. Temps will then recover into the lower 80s for Sunday and early next week with dry weather returning. Skies will be partly cloudy each day.

There is another cool-down showing up in models later next week, but no frosty or freezing temperatures are currently anticipated.

Rain chances are very high Thursday thru Saturday.
Rain chances are very high Thursday thru Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At worst, we will see overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 40s, with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as it stands now.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.