One more dry day before plenty of rain and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will increase a bit this afternoon due to a slight rise in humidity, but nothing more than partly cloudy skies is expected. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 80s.
Pollen levels will continue to be as high as they possibly can go across all of Central Alabama as a result of another dry day. However, there is hope that pollen levels will fall just a touch once rain moves in on Thursday.
Speaking of that rain...it’s expected to move in from the west late tonight and push across the area through the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday. There will be some thunderstorms embedded within this round of rain, and we can’t totally rule out a strong to marginally severe storm.
That severe threat is very low, but if we get one it could bring strong wind gusts and hail.
Once the rain ends around or just after lunchtime, skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy and temps will quickly warm into the 80s.
Another period of elevated shower and thunderstorm chances is in the forecast late Thursday night through all of Friday and Friday night. It won’t rain that entire time, but there’s a good probability we see scattered to widespread rain and storms.
Similar to Thursday, we don’t see a big severe weather threat associated with this rain and storm activity either. With highs in the low 80s, adequate moisture and sufficient energy in place we can’t completely rule out one or two stronger storms capable of higher wind gusts and hail.
The third and final wave of rain and storms will swing through Saturday morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front. It’s virtually a guarantee that we will all get a good deal of rain with this round. It’s also looking like there could be a slightly higher risk of strong to severe wind gusts and hail with Saturday’s thunderstorms. Stay tuned!
Aside from the severe weather threat, there is also the question of flooding. It doesn’t look like it will be a big issue for us since the rain will come over a 60-hour span, but some instances of flooding and flash flooding are possible where the heavier rain winds up falling -- especially Saturday.
Highs will be cooler in the 70s on Saturday with the high rain chance. Temps will then recover into the lower 80s for Sunday and early next week with dry weather returning. Skies will be partly cloudy each day.
There is another cool-down showing up in models later next week, but no frosty or freezing temperatures are currently anticipated.
At worst, we will see overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 40s, with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as it stands now.
