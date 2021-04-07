Selma school bookkeeper charged in theft case

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma school bookkeeper is in trouble with law. It involves thousands of dollars in missing funds and a confession but no clear motive behind it all.
Meadowview Christian School in Selma employed Jennifer Robinson as its bookkeeper. The school recently wanted to make a purchase but realized the money wasn’t there.
“And then for somebody that you trust with your money to steal from their children. And my hat’s off to the administrators at the school for finding this,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum.
One thing led to another. School board president Ashley Horn told WSFA 12 News that board members requested an audit due to what they suspected were “financial irregularities.”
“It was tuition payments and maybe some fee payments involved,” said Granthum.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office initially found $3,000 missing. That number now is around $10,000.
“We hope she acted alone. At this time we think she acted alone but the investigation is not closed, just an arrest. We suspect there’s going to be more money,” Granthum said.
43-year old Jennifer Robinson faces one count of first-degree theft of property, according to the sheriff.
Robinson turned herself in and agreed to answer questions from investigators. She admitted to taking the money but never said what she did with it.
“She showed remorse, of course, but you know, it’s just, it’s just sad that the way the schools are right now going through virtual learning, how much money they’ve had to spend just to adapt to the new way of learning. The school trusted her. I have no idea why she would do something like this,” Granthum said.
It’s unclear for now much of a financial hurt this has caused Meadowview Christian, a school that serves more than 100 students in grades pre-K-12.
“So we started with the March books and we’re going backwards,” said Granthum.
Court records show Robinson has her initial court appearance set for June 21 and those same records show Robinson does not have an attorney right now.
Robinson has already posted her $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.