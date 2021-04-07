‘Tantalizing’ results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook

This August 2017 photo made available by Fermilab shows the Muon g-2 ring at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside of Chicago. It operates at -450 degrees Fahrenheit (-267 degrees Celsius) to detect the wobble of muons as they travel through a magnetic field. Preliminary results published in 2021 of experiments from here and the CERN facility in Europe challenge the way physicists think the universe works, a prospect that has the field of particle physics both baffled and thrilled. (Source: Reidar Hahn/Fermilab via AP)