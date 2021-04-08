AM rain today, strong storm threats Friday and Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A round of rain and a couple of storms is pushing from west to east early this morning. No severe weather is expected, and the rain will continue to fizzle as it pushes east. Nothing more than a few scattered showers and perhaps a storm is expected east of I-65.
Any rain will end by 1 p.m. for those to the east, and skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temps quickly warming well into the 80s.
The dry weather won’t last long. We’ll see scattered to perhaps numerous showers and thunderstorms develop late tonight and throughout the day Friday. It won’t rain that entire time, but there’s a pretty good chance you’ll see at least one shower or storm.
With highs in the low 80s, adequate moisture and a good amount of energy in place on Friday, we have the chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms. The threats with the strongest storms include damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail to 1-1.5″ in diameter.
Then we will watch to our west heading into Friday night. A complex or two of heavy rain, thunderstorms and a severe threat will push into our area late Friday night into Saturday. That activity will be out ahead of a cold front set to swing through Saturday evening.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that we will all get a good deal of rain and thunderstorm action during this window. With the storms expected to be organized, there will be a threat for severe wind gusts to 60 mph, hail to 1″ in diameter and isolated tornadoes.
The main batch of rain and storms will likely be out of our area by 1 p.m. or so, leading to a mainly dry second half of the day. However, we can’t rule out some scattered shower and isolated storm development Saturday evening and night.
Aside from the severe weather threats, there is also the question of flooding. It doesn’t look like it will be a huge or widespread issue for us since the rain will come in waves, but there is certainly a chance of some flash flooding where the heavier rain winds up falling.
Highs will be cooler in the 70s on Saturday with the high early day rain coverage. Temps will then recover into the lower 80s for Sunday and early next week with mainly dry weather returning. Skies will be partly cloudy each day.
There is another cool-down showing up in models later next week, but no frosty or freezing temperatures are currently anticipated.
At worst, we will see overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 40s, with daytime highs generally in the lower and middle 70s.
