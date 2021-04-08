ASU football turning the focus on Mississippi Valley State in final home game

“I don’t know how many situations I’ve ever been involved in that guys have to get tested three times a week - you got the swap going in your nose, then you have to sit and worry about if you are infected, then you still have to do your classwork, and then line down and play football,” said Hill-Eley. “I am just impressed with how they have conducted themselves. We haven’t had a lot of issues with COVID, and that takes a lot of discipline on their part. They’re not running around campus. They’re not running around the city. They’re paying attention to the science and taking care of themselves.”