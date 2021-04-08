ASU football turning the focus on Mississippi Valley State in final home game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A series of missed opportunities; that’s how Coach Donald Hill-Eley described Alabama State’s performance last week against South Carolina State. But that’s in the past. This week the Hornets (2-2) are turning their attention to Mississippi Valley State.
“You know you have one of those games, and we’re fortunate enough because you don’t want to lose, but if it’s going to happen, let it be South Carolina state,” said Hill-Eley. “Right now, we’re still in first place of the East, and we control our own destiny. So it’s a small smoke, but it’s not a fire.”
And to prevent a spark up, the goal is to handle business against the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State (0-2) has yet to win a game, but Hill-Eley says that’s what makes them dangerous.
“That team lost to Jackson State and also lost against UAPB, which they probably should have won that game, so I’m quite sure that has given them a lot of energy and confidence that they can win,” said Hill-Eley. “A team like this gets scary because again they don’t have anything to lose.”
Saturday will be the final home game of a season unlike any other, and Hill-Eley is grateful his guys continue to put in the extra work this spring.
“I don’t know how many situations I’ve ever been involved in that guys have to get tested three times a week - you got the swap going in your nose, then you have to sit and worry about if you are infected, then you still have to do your classwork, and then line down and play football,” said Hill-Eley. “I am just impressed with how they have conducted themselves. We haven’t had a lot of issues with COVID, and that takes a lot of discipline on their part. They’re not running around campus. They’re not running around the city. They’re paying attention to the science and taking care of themselves.”
Kickoff is currently set for 2 p.m. Saturday. However, the school is monitoring incoming weather conditions.
