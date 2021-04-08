CDC says you can ease up on disinfectants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most people have gone through so many cleaning products since the onset of the pandemic from disinfectant wipes to disinfectant spray, but new advice from the CDC indicates you don’t have to use it as much anymore when it comes to COVID 19.
So instead of scrubbing everything down with disinfectant, you can use plain old soap and water.
“In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The exception of course is if someone is sick with COVID 19 in your household, definitely still use disinfectant on surfaces in your home.
If you’ve looked at store shelves lately, many of those products are still hard to come by, so the CDC also asks that if you have a stockpile to please share with those who may need them.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.