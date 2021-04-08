Circumstances surrounding Phenix City infant’s death under investigation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of a Phenix City infant is now underway.
Officers were called to the Colonial Inn on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City at approximately 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. The mother reported that the infant had suffered a possible seizure.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., police were notified that the child had passed away from their injuries.
Investigators were then assigned to look at the circumstances of the child’s death.
This is an open investigation and details are limited at this time. Police are not releasing the identity of the mother or the child.
Anyone with information related to any incidents occurring at the Colonial Inn is asked to contact investigators at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2825.
