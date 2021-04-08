It’s like Uber for songs: University of Alabama Grad creates business support musicians and share love

“The way it makes me feel is amazing. Bringing value on both sides of the business, helping the artists and the reaction from the customers have been crazy. The reviews aren’t just a sentence but two paragraphs. Our who family cried, I listened to it 10 times a day or 10 times on the way to work. And it makes me cry every time. It’s always really passionate reviews, it feels really good,” says Atout. “On the artists side, they are very grateful for the chance to be able to play music and make money and it feels really good to be able to do that.”