Man injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:30 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a Montgomery shooting Wednesday evening, Montgomery police said.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said around 5:30 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Fairwest Place in reference to a person shot. There, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information or other details were released.

