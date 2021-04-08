Man injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a Montgomery shooting Wednesday evening, Montgomery police said.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said around 5:30 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Fairwest Place in reference to a person shot. There, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspect information or other details were released.
