Merrill denies allegation he used racist language

“The allegation is entirely false. I, along with my office, have worked in a bipartisan way with all groups – regardless of political affiliation, race, gender, socioeconomic status, or background. I have done this for the last thirty years that I have had the privilege of working with and serving the public. This has been apparent through my work with members of the Legislature, the Tuscaloosa County School System, local election officials, and many, many other groups. These charges are baseless and politically motivated. They have no validity. There has never been a time in my service where any hint of this type of behavior or language has been introduced, and there is still no evidence of this today. It is a false accusation and I condemn any and all acts of hatred or racism. I stand firm in my belief that racism has no place in our society.”