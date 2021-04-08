Montgomery police officer charged with criminal trespass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty after being charged with criminal trespassing.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Meshach Franklin, 29, has been charged with criminal trespass third degree.
Coleman says the department began investigating Wednesday after being told about the charges from the municipal court magistrate’s office.
Franklin has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave, Coleman added.
MPD says Franklin joined the department in 2019 and was assigned to the patrol division.
