Montgomery Zoo welcomes explorers on National Zoo Lovers Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Zoo Lovers Day encourages people to visit and explore our local zoos and learn about the animals that live there.
The Montgomery Zoo has 12 animal realms spread out over about 42 acres with about 200 different species of animals.
Zoo Lovers Day is also about gaining a deeper understanding of all a zoo does that many people never realize. At the Montgomery Zoo, education about the animals that live there is a top priority. The zoo also works to protect endangered species, housing 12 endangered species in Montgomery.
The Montgomery’s Zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year changed its format for 2021. Zoo Weekend is going to be held over four Saturdays in April (April 3, 10, 17 and 24) in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for all our guests and maintain compliance with CDC, ADPH and City of Montgomery Covid-19 safety guidelines.
Each Saturday in April the Zoo will be magically transformed into a giant carnival with a different theme that will be full of fun, games, live entertainment, giant slides, animal presentations, performances from local choirs, dance teams and karate groups, and more. All proceeds from the event will help fund the construction of a new reptile facility featuring the critically endangered, Indian Gharial crocodile, Komodo dragon, King Cobra and Galapagos tortoise.
Weekend themes include:
April 3 – Wildest Imagination Day – Zoobeedoo, Biscuits Baseball’s Big Mo, McGruff the Crime Dog, Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, the Rebel Legion, and the Mandalorian Mercs, superheroes, princes and princesses from the Party Palace and more
April 10 – Public Safety Day – Vehicles on display from the Montgomery County Sherriff, Montgomery Police, Montgomery Fire-Rescue, Haynes Ambulance and more
April 17 – Story Time at the Zoo – Storytellers from around the River Region reading some of our favorite animal stories.
April 24 – Earth Day – Experts from organizations focused on conserving earth’s resources, some of our own Zoo Keepers and others will be stationed throughout the Zoo to teach kids about the value of wildlife conservation, recycling, and how they can help.
The number of guests each Saturday will be limited to 4,000. In order to ensure that you have a spot, advance reservations are highly recommended. Go online to montgomeryzoo.com to reserve your spot.
Tickets will be available for walk-ups as long as the 4,000 guest limit has not been met.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.