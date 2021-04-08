Reward offered in July 2020 murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that would lead to any arrests involved in a July murder.
Bernard Hardy Jr., 20, was found with a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway on July 10, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video surveillance from an area business showed two black vehicles, a Dodge Ram 1500 and a Dodge Charger, in the area during the time of the shooting.
Police previously asked the public for help identifying the vehicles and determined the Ram wasn’t involved in the murder, CrimeStoppers said. However, they are still trying to locate the owner or passengers of a black Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 334-625-2832. Refer to case number 2020-00143444.
You may also call CrimeStoppers on the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
