Selma mayor planning new COVID-19 ordinance

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor James Perkins announced Thursday that a new COVID-19 ordinance is in the planning stages for Selma.
Perkins said the ordinance will likely include more restrictions that what’s in Gov. Kay Ivey’s new Safer Apart health order, which goes into effect on April 9, the day the state’s mask mandate expires.
Perkins said he is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases in Selma.
“If we look at the last 14 days, it tells us that we’ve had 33 new cases in the last 14 days,” the mayor said. ”That says to me that we’re not out of the woods yet. We don’t need to get too relaxed. And I’m with the governor even though she’s saying they’re not mandating masks anymore. I think it’s very wise to wear them.”
Details on the potential new regulations weren’t immediately available, but Perkins said he was set to have meetings with other mayors from around the state before presenting his plan to the city council next week.
“The governor is clearly placing the responsibility for our health and welfare squarely in the hands of each individual,” Perkins explained. “And as mayor, I seek a balance. I’m trying to find a balance between her position and the fact that everyone will not be respectful of each other’s individual rights to protect.”
To date, Dallas County has seen 3,519 total confirmed cases and 149 deaths since the pandemic began, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
