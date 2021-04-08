Statewide missing, endangered person alert issued for Dadeville woman

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing and Endangered Person Alert on behalf of the Dadeville Police Department.
ALEA and Dadeville police are asking the public for help finding Kesha Gaye Burnett, 46, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Burnett was last seen on April 3 around 5 p.m. in the area of Old Scout Road in Dadeville.
She is believed to be driving a gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plate number 62CH112.
The woman was wearing a white hoodie, black leggings, and gray tennis shoes when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Dadeville Police Department at (256) 825-6212 or call 911.
