Suspect’s bond reduced in murder of missing Elmore county woman

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bond for a suspect in the murder of a missing Elmore County woman has been reduced.
Thomas Whitehurst, 65, is charged with the murder of his live-in ex-wife Starr Mulder. He is accused of shooting Mulder before leaving her body in the Conecuh National Forest in Covington County.
Court records say Whitehurst’s bond has been reduced to $250,000 cash bond. He was initially placed under a $1 million bond, but his attorney argued the amount was excessive saying Whitehurst had no prior criminal record.
Mulder disappeared in June 2016. Her remains were found in the forest in early 2020 and positively identified in March.
