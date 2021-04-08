Tuskegee University to hold in-person commencement ceremony this spring

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has decided to host an in-person commencement ceremony this spring after graduating students expressed their desire to walk across the stage to get their degrees.
The event will be held May 30 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
University officials say holding the ceremony at Cramton Bowl not only fulfills students’ wishes to physically walk, but also allows the university the ability to adhere to current guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The graduation will celebrate students who earned degrees in the Fall 2019, Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.
University officials said other commencement activities including the ROTC commissioning, the nursing capping and pinning ceremony, and the School of Education’s induction ceremony will also have in-person ceremonies.
However, the university is asking everyone to strictly follow requirements:
- Each graduate may have a maximum of four guests attend the ceremony
- All participants must submit a negative PCR COVID-19 test or present a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card
- All graduates, participants and guests must wear a mask/face covering during the entire event
- All graduates, participants and guests will be subject to a temperature screening at the gate
More information about graduation logistics, ticket distribution and COVID-19 test result submission will be released at a later date.
