Ala. National Guard to begin 2nd dose clinics, offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Alabama National Guard wraps up their primary dose clinics, they will start revisiting each county they originally went to so they can offer second-dose clinics next week.
Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there will also be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at each clinic.
The clinics will start on Tuesday and will be held as follows:
April 13:
- Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420
April 14:
- Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
April 15:
- Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360
April 16:
- Marion Military Institute
April 20:
- Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Avenue, Selma, AL 36701
- Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
April 21:
- Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Avenue West, Union Springs, AL 36089
April 22:
- ALNG Armory: 1101 Chappie James Avenue, Tuskegee, AL 36083
- Scott Park, Linden, AL 36748
April 23:
- Wilcox Central H.S.: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726
April 27:
- Southside Baptist Church: 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037
April 28:
- Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049
April 29:
- Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Rd Troy, AL 36079
- Baker Hill School: 24 Bakerhill School Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
April 30:
- Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401
ADPH officials said the Hale County location that was canceled in March due to severe weather has been rescheduled for April 15. The clinic will also be using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Alabama, anyone 16 or older are eligible to get the shot.
The number of people getting vaccinated in Alabama continues to rise. Over 1.9 million vaccines have been administered. According to data from ADPH, 762,745 Alabamians are fully vaccinated.
