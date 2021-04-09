Andalusia teen charged in teen girl’s murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have charged a local teen with murder in the death of a teenage girl.
Chief Paul Hudson said 17-year-old Damien Beasley is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is charged as an adult.
Hudson said additional charges are pending against Beasley. He said the investigation is ongoing and he expects additional arrests too.
The victim was found Tuesday after police were called about a possible homicide. Her name is being withheld at her family’s request.
Police say an autopsy confirmed she died from a single gunshot wound. Hudson said officers believe they have the murder weapon.
