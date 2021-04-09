Chilton County native cast in NBC’s new Law & Order series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama native is playing a big role in NBC’s new spinoff of the long-running Law & Order crime series.
Actress Christina Karis grew up in Chilton County and graduated from Alabama State University. Now, she’s sharing screen time on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
In the series, Karis plays the role of Dana Wheatley, the daughter and confidant of a man involved in organized crime that detectives are investigating.
Karis was originally pursuing a degree in communication when she began her time at Alabama State but quickly changed her major to theatre “and never looked back.”
This is a limited series with just eight episodes in each season, but Karis said she will be seen many times throughout its run.
