Construction underway on new Booker T. Washington Magnet High School facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction is underway on the new facility for Montgomery’s Booker T. Washington Magnet High School.
A fire at the school’s old campus in August 2018 destroyed part of the school, forcing students to use the old Hayneville Road Elementary School as a temporary campus.
Montgomery Public Schools bought the former Holy Cross Episcopal School on Bell Road for the new Booker T. Washington facility in October 2019.
A groundbreaking was held last year, but now work is underway on the campus.
“BTW was in a very old structure that needed a lot of renovation and work, especially the part that burned. And it was time for some love and care there in that direction. But we have a lot of buildings in that respect and thankfully with the tax passing, and we’re about to engage with a facility planner to look at all of our facilities and be able to touch all of those facilities,” said Chad Anderson, MPS’ executive director of operations.
It will also include a theater for the magnet school.
We’re told vertical construction should start in May and construction is on schedule, despite the pandemic causing other construction delays.
The estimated cost for the new BTW is around $20 million with about $8 million coming from insurance payouts from the fire.
It will open in the fall of 2022.
It’s likely MPS will have more school construction projects soon. Voters last year approved a property tax increase to generate and additional $33 million.
Some of that money will be used for school improvements.
