County Road 12: World War II Veteran celebrates 97 years

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Donald Hayhurst has seen a lot in his first 97 years, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. The American Red Cross decided to honor him in Millbrook on his birthday.
“We are honoring Dr. Donald Hayhurst today,” said Martha Poole Simmons, a volunteer with the American Red Cross. “He’s a World War II vet who’s celebrating his 97th birthday today.”
Dr. Hayhurst arrived in style in a limo. He’s lived quite a life. He grew up in West Virginia during the Great Depression. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the army and sent to Europe.
“He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He landed at Normandy about two weeks after the original landing and helped liberate Europe.”
He also fought in the Korean War. Eventually, he ended up in Alabama.
“He eventually came back and got his Ph.D. at Auburn University in political science. He taught at Auburn and served as the mayor of Auburn for four years.”
Emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and cars lined up, and drove by to say Happy Birthday and thank you for your service.
“Our World War II vets are in their 90s now. We know at that age they won’t be with us for much longer. So, this is a blessing to do this while they are still with us.”
