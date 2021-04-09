Faulkner quarterback shares pregame prayer with wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Athletes have different pregame traditions. Some listen to the same song during shootaround. Others write an inspirational message on their wrist. Faulkner quarterback Kade Young takes a second to step away from the game and shares a moment alone with his biggest fan.
“It’s the thing I look forward to the most,” said Kade’s wife Payton Young. “I mean, I love watching him play, but I look forward to that moment. It’s just kind of like our little bubble.”
It was a relationship that bloomed with love at first sight. At least, that’s how Payton remembers it.
“We were at the bar, I saw her and honestly I don’t remember how, but I got her Snapchat and I started talking to her,” said Kade about their first interaction. “That’s my story, but she has a different story.”
“So the way I remember it is my first day working for Troy football, I physically ran into him,” Payton countered. “He doesn’t remember this, but I do because he’s a big guy, and I knew from that day I needed to figure out who he is and how to get in contact with him.”
And as the saying goes, first comes love, then comes marriage. Kade proposed to Payton in October of 2019.
“I just knew when I found a godly man that that’s what I wanted, and I needed to wrap him up as quick as I could,” said Payton.
Following their marriage, Kade transferred from Troy and took over as the starting quarterback at Faulkner. He also brought a special childhood tradition with him.
“Growing up my dad was always one of my coaches for football, so he would always pray for me before games,” said Kade. “When I got into Troy, my dad would send me texts because he couldn’t come on the field, and that’s when I met Payton. When we started dating, I told her about it and she was all for it. She just started praying for me there and it’s just a way to help me calm down knowing that my best friend and my wife now is still willing to come on the field and pray for me is pretty awesome.”
“It was something that I really wanted to take on when I could, and it was the next step in our relationship,” added Payton. “It shows that we want to make sure our relationship is God-centered, and we want to be a Christian role model for anybody who looks up to us.”
A moment alone, where just the two of them can be one with the Lord. It’s a tradition that Kade plans to continue after his playing career is over. He hopes to be a coach someday, and share that same pre-game tradition with Payton on the sidelines.
“If I’m anywhere coaching, I think we’ll just continue to do the same thing,” he said.
“It’s definitely nice to know that I have somebody who has my back as well as I know I’m always gonna have his back,” added Payton.
Payton has since implemented that tradition with her younger sister as well.
