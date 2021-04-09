Faulkner quarterback shares pregame prayer with wife

“Growing up my dad was always one of my coaches for football, so he would always pray for me before games,” said Kade. “When I got into Troy, my dad would send me texts because he couldn’t come on the field, and that’s when I met Payton. When we started dating, I told her about it and she was all for it. She just started praying for me there and it’s just a way to help me calm down knowing that my best friend and my wife now is still willing to come on the field and pray for me is pretty awesome.”