Gov. Ivey: Gambling is running ‘rampant’ in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is advocating for state lawmakers to pass a lottery bill within a comprehensive gaming package.
“Right now, gambling is going on,” Ivey said Thursday. “In fact, it is rampant. Much of it is illegal, and it is done in the shadows.”
Ivey believes a comprehensive gaming package can reign in gambling that is happening behind the scenes.
“We need to put laws on the books, control gambling, enforce it and be sure that the people of Alabama are the beneficiaries of the proceeds,” she said.
The Alabama Senate debated a lottery bill Wednesday but held off on taking a vote on the constitutional amendment. The bill would allow Alabamians to buy lottery tickets at stores and through electronic devices.
However, several members of the Senate want a more comprehensive gaming package.
Members of the House and Senate leadership said they met with Gov. Kay Ivey to discuss gambling this week.
