JB Wallace named Prattville Lions head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - JB Wallace has been named the new head football coach at Prattville High School.
Wallace spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Marbury High School where he led he Bulldogs to the playoffs both years.
Marbury was 7-5 in 2020, falling to Andalusia in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Wallace is no stranger to the Prattville Lions program.
He is a 1998 graduate of PHS and spent 2004-2011 with the Lions as an assistant coach.
He also served as Prattville’s defensive coordinator in 2018 before accepting the Marbury head coaching job.
Wallace takes over for Caleb Ross who recently left for Troy University to be the director of player personnel and high school relations.
Prattville was 7-4 in 2020. The Lions lost in the first round of the 7A playoffs.
