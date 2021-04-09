Reward offered in homicide case of Tuskegee man

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of a 23-year-old Tuskegee man.
The body of Marquez Duncan, who was reported missing after last being seen on Feb. 23, was found on April 1 and later identified by the state forensics laboratory.
Though Duncan’s cause of death has not been released, Tuskegee police have changed the case status of his case from missing person to an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.