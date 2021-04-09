Scattered to numerous storms today, widespread storms early Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms have developed along the Gulf Coast this morning, with some becoming strong to severe. Some of that activity will push northward into South Alabama this morning.
But we’ll also watch for additional showers and storms that are expected to develop across the entire area later this morning and throughout the afternoon. This activity will be scattered to numerous with coverage around 60-70%.
It won’t rain all day long in any one location, but coverage will be pretty impressive thanks to a frontal boundary draped across Central Alabama. Any of the storms that develop will have the potential to become strong to severe and bring large hail and/or damaging wind gusts to 60 mph.
Showers and storms will remain possible this evening, with a spotty severe risk continuing. Then our attention will turn to late tonight and early Saturday as an intense line of storms will be charging towards Alabama from the west.
This line will likely push through from west to east between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday. The threats include damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, hail and perhaps a tornado or two embedded within the line.
Those south of U.S. 80 may end up with the highest severe threat as that line blasts east-southeast across the area.
After the main line departs by lunchtime, there could be a few widely scattered showers or perhaps a storm that try to form later in the day into Saturday night. There is no severe risk that anything beyond Saturday morning.
Aside from the severe weather threats, there is also the threat of flooding. It doesn’t look like it will be a huge or widespread issue for us since the rain will come in waves, but there is certainly a chance of some flash flooding where the heavier rain winds up falling today and early tomorrow.
Highs will only reach the lower 70s on Saturday as a result of the early day storms. Upper 70s are expected Sunday as skies turn mostly sunny. Quiet weather with a good deal of sunshine will continue Monday with temps returning to the 80s.
Then we will probably enter another active stretch with chances for isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Right now we don’t see a mentionable severe threat with any of that activity.
It will cool off a bit with highs falling back into the 70s courtesy of the rain chances. There are signs that highs may fall even more into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of next week and next weekend as cooler air tries to invade from the northwest.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.