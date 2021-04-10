Attempted murder arrest made in Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Millbrook earlier this week.
Millbrook police say a male victim and his vehicle were shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Gunnells Road on Monday. Police say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is still listed as critical at the hospital.
Wilik Jamal Milner, a 17-year-old Montgomery resident, was arrested Friday. Chief P.K. Johnson said officers convinced him to surrender.
Milner is charged as an adult with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
He is in the Elmore County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
“This senseless violence has to stop. We’ve got to make these young people understand the value of life,” Johnson said in a news release.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.