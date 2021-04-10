Pedestrian struck, killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 Friday night.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zachary Rutherford, 31, was fatally injured when he was hit by a 1994 Ford recreational vehicle. He was taken to a local area hospital but died from his injuries.
ALEA officials say the incident happened at 9:46 p.m. at the 198-mile marker, seven miles south of Clanton.
No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.
