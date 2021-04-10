Pedestrian struck, killed in Chilton County crash

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 Friday night.
By WSFA Staff | April 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 7:35 AM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zachary Rutherford, 31, was fatally injured when he was hit by a 1994 Ford recreational vehicle. He was taken to a local area hospital but died from his injuries.

ALEA officials say the incident happened at 9:46 p.m. at the 198-mile marker, seven miles south of Clanton.

No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

