Widespread rain, storms to end this AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We had multiple severe thunderstorm warnings last night into early this morning, but we haven’t had too many issues regarding damage and power outages.
We do know there are many reports of trees down in Monroe and Clarke counties, some of which landed on and damaged homes in Thomasville. Other than that, there are about 16,000 power outages across mainly southwestern Alabama. This does include about 3,000 outages in Wilcox County, 1,000 in Clarke County and a few hundred in both Perry and Dallas counties.
Other than that, it has been mainly just heavy rain, thunder and lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail. The severe risk is over for everyone as of 6 a.m. except far southern Alabama -- southern Covington, Geneva and Houston counties.
The rest of the rain and thunderstorm activity will end by the late morning hours from west to east. Then it’s partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon with temperatures pushing into the mid-70s. So there’s certainly improvement on the way today!
A few showers or perhaps a storm could develop late this evening into tonight (30% chance), but most of us stay dry. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s tonight under an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Then it’s sunshine for Sunday and Monday! High temperatures will reach 77° on Sunday and soar to 84° for Monday. Mid-80s are again expected Tuesday with just a 30% chance of a couple of showers and storms popping up.
A higher chance of scattered rain and a few storms exists Wednesday as a disturbance pushes across the Deep South. Thursday should be mainly dry under partly cloudy skies, but another low-end chance of a few showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday.
We are not expecting any sort of severe weather threat with the rain and storm chances on the way next week!
Temps will come back down a bit into the middle to upper 70s for the second half of next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s for the foreseeable future, but a couple of upper 40s are possible Sunday night and again next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.