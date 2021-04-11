Alabama State women’s soccer clinches SWAC title with win against Grambling State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama State Hornets women’s soccer team are heading to the NCAA Tournament.
The Hornets took down the Grambling State Tigers to secure their third Southwestern Athletic Conference championship Sunday.
The Hornets and Grambling State battled to a draw earlier in the season and did the same through regulation and overtime Sunday to force the penalty kicks.
The Hornets got on the board first when Teaggan Ilela punched it in on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute.
The match stayed that way until the 59th minute when Macy Ramsey tied it for the Tigers.
In the 66th minute, Mercedes Padilla scored her first goal of the year on an assist from McKenna Wiscombe in the to put Alabama State ahead. But, Grambling State would catch up when Kailey Pena scored in the 71st minute.
The next 39 minutes, the Hornets and Tigers played scoreless to force penalty kicks.
The Tigers got on the board first in the shootout when Miranda Urbizu pushed one past Madison Roop to the left to advance the lead.
But, Grambling State’s lead wouldn’t last long. McKenna Lupori went to the upper portion of the goal to tie it up.
The Tigers missed their next two goals. The Hornets used goals by Grace Norbury and Padilla to put pressure on the Tigers.
The Tigers missed their final attempt of the day. Alabama State clinched their first conference title in five years.
The Hornets will find out who they will face in the tournament on April 19. This year’s tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. The first round is scheduled for April 27-28.
