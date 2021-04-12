Lanes of I-65 NB near Hwy. 14, Prattville reopen after crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Highway 14 and Prattville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash happened just past exit 181, Highway 14, near Prattville.
Trooper Jeremy Burkette says multiple vehicles were involved and one of those caught on fire. The extent of injuries involved in this crash is not known.
The crash caused major delays for commuters Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.