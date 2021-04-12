Probe sought into Secretary Merrill’s alleged misuse of state resources

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into Secretary of State John Merrill’s alleged misuse of state resources to facilitate a reported extramarital affair.
“We’ve been clear, John Merrill’s personal life is just that - personal,” said ADP Executive Director Wade F. Perry. “But what is not personal is access to state resources like a state vehicle, state cell phone, and any other taxpayer funded benefits of being Alabama’s Secretary of State.”
Merrill announced Wednesday he will not seek any elected office in 2022. His statement did not give a specific reason for his decision. However, according to AL.com, he admitted he had an affair after initially denying it.
Merrill has since denied allegations from his alleged mistress in which she claimed to right-wing website National File that he’s used racist language. She has also accused him of using his state-issued vehicle and cell phone to help facilitate an affair.
Perry said if the allegations are true, “Merrill not only used our tax dollars to facilitate his affair, but he likely broke the law,” and asked “for example, did state taxpayers foot the bill for hotel rooms, mileage, gas, food, or other expenses related to his affair?”
To answer those questions, the Alabama Democratic Party is calling on Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and other “pertinent local law enforcement officials” to open an investigation.
“If John Merrill improperly used state resources to facilitate his affair, like Former Governor Bentley did, Alabamians deserve to know,” Perry stated.
When asked, a spokesperson for Merrill’s office said they had no new statements to add at this time.
The attorney general’s office said it does not comment on possible criminal investigations.
