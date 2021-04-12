2021 hurricane season expected to be more active than average

It’s important to note that it’s impossible to predict where exactly this year’s storms will go. There’s no true correlation between the number of storms to form and the number of direct U.S. impacts. It’s entirely realistic, although unlikely, to have an above average year for tropical systems with no direct U.S. impacts at all. It’s also plausible to have an above average year for tropical activity with numerous direct impacts to the U.S. coast. See 2020 for a prime example.