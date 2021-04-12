Man indicted on capital murder charge in 2020 Tallapoosa County death

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a year after turning himself in to law enforcement in connection to a Camp Hill homicide investigation, a Dadeville man’s case is moving forward.
Josephis Mahone, 30, of Dadeville, has been indicted by a Tallapoosa County grand jury for first-degree robbery and capital murder.
Mahone is accused of killing one man and leaving another injured in a shooting that happened in March 2020. Two others are also facing charges in connection to the crime.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.