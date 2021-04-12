2020 National Championship Team to be honored during Alabama A-Day festivities

One of the great traditions at The University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 10:15 a.m. on A-Day, Coach Saban along with 2019 and 2020 captains (Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson) will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats.