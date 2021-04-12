Police: Juvenile shot Sunday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile is recovering after being shot Sunday night.
According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers and medics were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a juvenile victim who had been shot.
The juvenile had non-life-threatening injuries.
Carson says the actual location of the shooting has not been determined.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.