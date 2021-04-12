Prattville man charged with animal cruelty, dog fighting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is in the Autuaga County Jail on charges of cruelty to animals and dog fighting.
Titus Cortez Daniels, 36, is facing 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of dog fighting.
According to court documents, Daniels is accused of animal cruelty in the second degree. Documents allege that he “in a cruel manner, overloads, overdrives, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, unnecessarily or cruelly beats, injuries, mutilates, or causes the same to be done.”
He is also accused of owning or training dogs for exhibition fighting.
He is being held on a $97,000 bond,
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.