Selma teen dies in shootout between 2 others

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a tragic weekend beyond comprehension for three Selma families. One teen is dead. Two more are charged in connection with his murder, according to police.
The door to David Cole’s young life has opened to a great deal of uncertainty. He declined to answer about the capital murder charge he faces as law enforcement escorted him out of a patrol car and inside the Dallas County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
Cole, 16, and an unnamed 15-year-old, are now facing serious charges following a weekend shootout that left 17-year-old Selma High School student Amari Bonner dead.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Bonner was in the rear seat behind the driver of a car traveling down First Avenue when the 15-year-old, also in the car, allegedly began shooting out the car window.
Cole apparently returned fire from the sidewalk, fatally striking Bonner as the car passed by.
The driver rushed Bonner to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
The 15-year-old now faces a felony murder charge “because his actions contributed to the death of the minor in the car,” said Blanks.
“Don’t know at this time,” said Selma police detective Sgt. Ray Blanks of a possible motive. “That part is still under investigation. We don’t know if it’s gang-related.”
A judge has assigned two attorneys, Vonda Bonham and Kyra Sparks, to represent Cole. Meanwhile, a family spokesperson released a statement through Cole’s attorneys that sheds possible light on what sparked the gunfight.
“The death of this young man is a terrible tragedy,” said spokesperson Kaneesha Swift. “We believe he was innocent. The other individuals in the vehicle are at fault. They have been stalking and harassing his family for weeks including but not limited to; shooting into the home where he stayed on more than one occasion. Our client (David Cole) is not and was not the aggressor. He was defending his life, his sister and their friends.”
Bonner’s murder hits home for Blanks. That’s because his own brother, RJ Phillip Blanks, was stabbed to death in 2009 in Selma. He was just 29. It’s one of the reasons why Blanks is keenly interested in getting to the truth and finding justice as a veteran lawman in all homicide cases.
“Everyday the foundation of my job is my brother. Watching my parents go through what they went through after losing a child, I focus my job on trying to help the citizens of Selma to try to prevent this because I hate it when a mother or father has to bury their own child,” Blanks explained. “So we try to do our job to the very best of our ability to try to prevent crime from happening.”
Bonner’s family is now preparing for a funeral, a tragic end for a young man who was only a month or so away from graduating high school. He’s Selma’s third homicide victim in 2021.
