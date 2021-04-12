Warm, dry start to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has felt like May across Alabama today, and I am happy to report that tomorrow will be very similar. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s across the southern half of Alabama on Tuesday; that’s several degrees above normal for mid-April. It’s not completely out of the question that a few spots hit 90 degrees tomorrow.
But, all good things must end. Our next front blows through the state on Wednesday, it will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms along for the ride. Instability is limited and wind shear is, too, so we do not expect widespread issues with damaging wind, hail or tornadoes. But, some heavy rain, claps of thunder and gusty wind are all a good bet around here on Wednesday.
Cooler, drier air surges into the state behind this front. Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s depending on the night.
Computer models are in disagreement about rain chances after Wednesday, showing scenarios ranging from mainly dry to mainly wet. For now, we will broad-brush the end of the work week and upcoming weekend with a small rain chance. We’ll be able to be more specific once we get Wednesday’s front through the state.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.