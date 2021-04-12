Woman arrested after weekend Montgomery stabbing

Rosie Sankey, 43, was arrested and charged with assault and drug possession after another woman was stabbed in Montgomery Sunday. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | April 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 2:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend Montgomery stabbing, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Rosie Sankey, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after another woman was stabbed.

Police and responded to the 3700 block of Mobile Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sunday where they found both the victim and the suspect.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Sankey was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $35,000.

