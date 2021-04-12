Woman arrested after weekend Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend Montgomery stabbing, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Rosie Sankey, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after another woman was stabbed.
Police and responded to the 3700 block of Mobile Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sunday where they found both the victim and the suspect.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Sankey was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $35,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.