Women sought for attempted murder, robbery now in custody

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for two women wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, is over.
Investigators say Jameria Jones and JohnDakita Hall turned themselves in Monday afternoon. Authorities say they did so after they were seen in a credit union in Selma.
Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied building/vehicle, robbery first-degree and attempted kidnapping second degree. Both of their bonds will be set at $180,000 consolidated.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jones drove Hall to the victim’s home Wednesday night where she pulled a gun and fired it multiple times at the victim. As those who lived in the home tried to flee or run for cover, bullets hit both the victim’s house and vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said Hall then walked up to the victim, hit her in the head with the gun, then stole her cellphone.
As the victim was trying to escape by car, the sheriff’s office said Hall and Jones chased after her in their vehicle and continued firing shots at her. One bullet hit the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.
At some point during the chase, the victim got out of her vehicle and ran into a convenience store to call police. That’s when the sheriff’s office said Hall followed her into the store, took the phone while she was making the emergency call, then tried to kidnap the victim.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.