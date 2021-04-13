ADPH to update public following U.S. pause of J&J vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to update Alabamians after the FDA and CDC issued a pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by other members of the ADPH at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our apps and Facebook page.
On Tuesday, the U.S. recommended pausing the single-dose vaccine administration to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement, the FDA and CDC said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
According to the FDA and CDC, the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
On Monday, Harris said ADPH has been monitoring the situation. He said it’s not yet clear what’s behind those adverse reactions but, so far, no side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been reported in Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.