Children’s of Alabama approved as new COVID-19 vaccine study site for young children

Phase two would bring in more children to receive the vaccine to measure protection once doctors figure out the appropriate dose. Phase two would be conducted as a placebo-controlled study where the families and doctors wouldn’t know if the child got the actual vaccine, or if the child received a placebo vaccine to study the impact without bias. Boppana says it’s likely designed as a 3 to 1 study where for every 3 children who get the vaccine 1 will get the placebo.