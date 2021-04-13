City of Auburn to receive $16.1M from American Rescue Plan funding

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is set to provide more than $350 billion to help state, counties, and cities deal with expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the National League of Cities, the City of Auburn is expected to receive up to about $16.1 million as part of the plan.
Officials with the city say there are still many unknowns, such as how the money is allowed to be spent and when it will be received.
“As soon as we do get guidance, we will make a plan internally and propose that plan to the city council and then try to proceed with spending the money,” said Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen. “The good news is the current guidance is saying I think we have until 2024 to spend the money. So, there will be some time allowed to make a really solid plan and go on and spend it.”
Opelika, Phenix City, Valley, LaFayette, and Eufaula are also set to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan, according to the National League of Cities.
